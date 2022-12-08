Thursday, December 8, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar, Kankrej

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes for Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies will begin shortly at 8 AM. The early trends are expected to come in an hour or so but the whole scenario is likely to be clear by evening. Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies. The Exit Polls have predicted that BJP in all certainty will retain Gujarat Assembly for the seventh time. The party has been in power for 27 years now. Will BJP continue its dominance over Gujarat? Or can AAP make a significant inroad here?

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly Election Result 2022. 




Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:25 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 6:27 AM IST





Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly from 8 AM
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results Live: Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni
