Sunday, November 27, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 How Strong Is Indian National Congress In Jetpur

In 2017, Jetpur was was won by the INC’s Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai who defeated Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai of the BJP with a margin of 3,052 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Jetpur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat and is situated in Chhota Udepur district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of Chhota Udaipur (ST) Parliament Seat. ST voters at Jetpur assembly is approximately 2,26,998 which is around 90.18% as per 2011 Census. In last 5 major elections, BJP has won four times against INC from Jetpur assembly constituency.

CANDIDATES FROM JETPUR FOR GUJARAT VIDHAN SABHA CHUNAV 2022:

  • Jayantibhai Savjibhai Rathwa – Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)
  • Radhika Rathava – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
  • Sukhram Rathava- Indian National Congress (INC)
  • Rathwa Nevsingbhai Chhaganbhai – Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party
  • Rathwa Namalabhai (Narendrabhai) Gurjibhai – Bhartiya Tribal Party

WHAT HAPPENED IN PREVIOUS ELECTIONS?

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai won by defeating Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3,052 votes.

In 2019 parliamentary election, BJP’s Gitaben Rathva defeated INC’s Ranjitsinh Rathava by a margin of 40,721 votes (23.5% vote share).

The 15th Gujarat assembly elections will take place from December 01 to 05 in two phases. Results will be declared on December 08.




Published Date: November 27, 2022 11:53 PM IST





