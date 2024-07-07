Home

Gujarat Building Collapse: Death Toll Reaches 7, Rescue Work Still On | Watch

Seven people were confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered on Sunday from the debris of the five-storey building that collapsed in Gujarat’s Surat on Saturday evening.

Gujarat Building Collapse: The death toll reached seven on Sunday as rescue workers recovered bodies from the debris. The 5-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Surat on Saturday evening. According to Surat DCP Rajesh Parmar, a woman has been pulled out from the debris and rescue work is still ongoing to find other survivors.

“Rescue operation has been going on for 12 hours. One woman has been saved and 7 dead bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem… We are clearing the debris..,” DCP Parmar said.

“Rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF teams. According to the information that was received, 6-7 people are trapped and three bodies have been retrieved. One person is injured and has been rescued,” Commissioner of Police, Surat, Anupam Gehlot said earlier.

Surat Building Collapse: What Exactly Happened?

A multi-level, five-story structure located in Sachin, Gujarat collapsed on Saturday. Amongst 30 available apartments, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty at the time of the incident.

“A six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF are all working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris,” Police Commissioner, Surat Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

