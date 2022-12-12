Monday, December 12, 2022
Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath Today For 2nd Term

Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live: The stage is all set for BJP leader Bhupendra Patel to continue as Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second term. The swearing-in ceremony will take place today at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath of the 18th chief minister. The event is expected to start around 2 pm. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat by a record 1.9 lakh votes.

Stay tuned to this space for all the updates on the grand oath-taking ceremony from Gujarat.



Source link

