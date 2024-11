An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Mehsana in Gujarat at around 10:15 pm on Friday night. According to the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the earthquake’s epicentre was 13 kilometres southwest of Patan in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, as per the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.