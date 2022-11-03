Gujarat Election 2022 Dates to be Announced at 12 PM Today

Thursday, November 3, 2022
Gujarat Election Dates 2022: All eyes are set on the Election Commission of India (ECI) as it will announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday at 12 pm. Earlier this month, the poll panel had announced the date for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The hill state will vote on November 12  and the counting will take place on December 8. While announcing the poll schedule for Himachal, the EC had clearly hinted that the results of both states—Gujarat and Himachal will be declared on the same day i.e, December 8. In 2017 as well, election dates for both states were announced separately but the counting of votes took place simultaneously on December 18. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.Also Read – Ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Election Results, Congress Sweeps Punjab Urban Civic Polls





