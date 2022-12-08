Gujarat Election Result Counting Begins, Will BJP Retain Power? Watch Video

Thursday, December 8, 2022
Top 10 News 8 December: After the results of the Delhi MCD elections, now everyone’s eyes are fixed on the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Whether BJP succeeds in saving its forts of Gujarat and Himachal or not, it will be clear today with the results. The counting of votes started in both states at 8 am.

Top 10 News 8 December: Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the counting of votes for six assemblies and one Lok Sabha by-election will start at 8 am today. Today is a politically special day. Today the results of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be declared. The counting of votes will start at 8 am. While on one hand, the results of 182 seats in Gujarat will come, on the other hand, results will be declared on 68 seats in Himachal. While the BJP is confident of retaining power in Gujarat-Himachal on the basis of the Modi factor, the Aam Aadmi Party wants to make a strong start in both states. While the Congress has faith in the tradition of changing the government in Himachal every 5 years, the party is also hoping to show the way out to the BJP in Gujarat.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 8:40 AM IST





