Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: BJP Set To Sweep State With 125-130 Seats, Predicts TV9







Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: The BJP is expected to retain Gujarat for a seventh straight term, two exit polls have predicted. According to the TV9 Gujarati exit poll, the saffron camp is likely to grab 125-130 seats.

While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.

Gujarat exit polls

TV9

BJP: 125-130

CONG: 40-50

AAP: 3-5

Others: 03-07

P-MARQ

BJP: 128-148

CONG: 30-42

AAP: 2-10

News X- Jan Ki Baat on exit polls

According to the News X- Jan Ki Baat, 117 to 140 seats have been predicted for the BJP, 34 to 51 for the Congress, and 6 to 13 seats for the AAP.

Stay tuned for Zee News Exit Polls numbers.





