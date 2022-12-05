Gujarat Exit Poll 2022 BJP Sweeps Gujarat Congress AAP Lag Far Behind Predicts Zee News

In Gujarat, the fight had been between three major players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is the incumbent, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is making its debut in the state.

Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: BJP Sweeps Gujarat With Comfortable Majority, Congress, AAP Lag Far Behind

New Delhi: Voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly ended on Monday. The final results would be declared on December 8. Meanwhile, before the actual results, let’s take a look at what the exit polls are saying about who will emerge as the winner with how many seats. In Gujarat, the fight had been between three major players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is the incumbent, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is making its debut in the state.

According to the survey carried out by Zee News, the BJP is getting 110-125 seats, Congress is getting 45-60, and AAP is getting 1-5 seats.

According to NDTV’s poll of exit polls, the BJP is predicted to win a consecutive seventh term in Gujarat as well as emerge as the winner in Himachal Pradesh. NDTV’s poll of exit polls gives BJP 131 seats, and Congress-NCP gets 41 seats, while the debutant AAP is getting 7 seats. Others are being given 3 seats. Gujarat has a total of 182-member assembly and 92 is the majority mark.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hence it is more than a battle of prestige for the BJP and its top two leaders.

Meanwhile, the exit poll of TV9 predicts Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning Gujarat with 125-130 seats while Congress is expected to get 30-40 seats, and AAP is predicted to win 3-5 seats and others 3-7 seats. On the other hand, Jan Ki Baat predicts BJP’s victory in Gujarat with 117 to 140 seats while Congress is expected to get 34 to 51 seats, and AAP is predicted to win 6 to 13 seats.



