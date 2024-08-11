Home

Gujarat Family Slapped With Rs 20 Lakh Electricity Bill; Here’s Why

A family in Navsari, Gujarat was stunned after they receiving an electricity bill of over Rs 20 lakh against their usual power bill of Rs 2,000-2500.

A family of four in Navsari district of Gujarat was shocked when it received an electricity bill of over Rs 20 lakh for the month of June-July 2024. Panktiben Patel said they only have a TV, a refrigerator, four fans, and as many power-saving lamps at their home, due to which they receive a modest bi-monthly power bill of around Rs 2,000-2,500.

However, the family was left stunned when they received an electricity bill amounting to a whopping Rs 20,01,902 for June-July 2024 from the South Gujarat Power Company, according to a India Today report.

Patel, a petrol pump worker said they have limited electrical appliances at home, and three out of the family of four work during the day, which is why their power bill always ranges between Rs 2,000-2,500.

After the receiving the shocking Rs 20 lakh, Patel contacted the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) who asked him to file formal complaint and pay a fee. But a GEB official reviewed the case and it was discovered that the bloated power bill was generated due to an erroneous meter reading.

Following the discovery, the GEB officials quickly corrected the bill, bringing a sigh of relief to Patel and his family.

Bihar man Rs 52 lakh power bill

A similar incident was reported in Bihar last month where a man from the state’s Muzaffarpur district received an electricity bill of over Rs 52 lakh.

Harishankar Maniyari, a Muzaffarpur resident was shocked to find that an outstanding amount of over Rs 52 lakh when he checked his electricity bill online after his son informed that electricity was disconnected to their home due to non-payment of bill.

Maniyari, a medical representative by profession, said he recharged his connection with Rs 500 after his son informed him that their power had been cut. But when the power was not restored, he checked his electricity bill online, and to his utter shock found that his bill showed an outstanding amount of Rs 52,43,327 for the month of June.











