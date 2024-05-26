Home

Gujarat Gaming Zone Fire Accident: Death Toll Reaches 27, Many Children Killed; 1 Person Still Missing – SIT Begins Investigation

Massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat on May 25 resulting in the death of many people including children. The death toll has reached 27 and according to the Gujarat Home Minister, one person is still missing. An SIT has been formed and investigation is underway.

Gujarat Game Zone Fire Accident Update

Rajkot Fire Accident Latest Update: A regular Saturday evening of fun and games turned into the darkest day in the lives of several people when a massive fire engulfed a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on the evening of May 25, 2024. The fire took the lives of many people including children who were present there; the roof fell which trapped multiple people. According to the latest update, the Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Accident Death Toll has reached 27 and unfortunately it includes many children; in another heart breaking update by the Gujarat Home Minister, one person is still missing and search operations are underway on priority. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and investigation has already been started; the manager and owner of the gaming zone have also been taken to a police station for interrogation…

Gujarat Game Zone Fire: Death Toll Reaches 27, 1 Person Still Missing

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi in the early hours of Sunday took stock of the area where a massive fire broke out inside a gaming zone and said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident. He said that it is on priority to find the missing person. “Our first priority is that…as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that…,” Sanghvi told reporters. A total of 27 people lost their lives including children following the massive fire at the game zone in Rajkot on Saturday at around 4.30 pm.

Rajkot Fire Accident: SIT Formed, Investigation Begins

Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the Collector’s office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the Collector’s office. “A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident…SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am… all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the Collector’s office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector’s office,” Harsh Sanghvi said.

All Game Zones In State To Be Inspected

Gujarat Director General of Police has instructed the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to inspect all the game zones in the state and to close the game zones running without fire safety permission. The director general of police has told to carry out this procedure in coordination with the fire officers of the municipalities and municipalities and the local system.

Several political leaders including Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the families of the deceased.

