PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas Emerge Victorious on SUPER Sunday.

PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Nov 6. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, PUN vs TAM: We saw three top-notch matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night and Sunday promises to be just as exciting with a double header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits Bengaluru Bulls against Gujarat Giants while Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second game.

BLR vs GUJ, Bengaluru FC vs Gujarat Giants: Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls kept exchanging the momentum throughout their vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 contest, but raider Parteek Dhaiya’s consistent effort helped the Giants register a 46-44 victory in Pune on Sunday. Dhaiya scored a total of 16 points in the match.

PUN vs TAM, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Tamil Thalaivas pulled off a thrilling 35-34 victory over Puneri Paltan in an enthralling game in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Sunday, maintaining their unbeaten run and continuing their march up the table. In the process, the Thalaivas also broke the Paltan’s five-match unbeaten streak and extended their own. Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar (15 points) and Thalaivas’ Narender (13 points) were the top raiders for the day













