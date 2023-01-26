Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended; Exam on April 3

Candidates are required to pay Rs.350 as an application fee. The fee can also be paid through the SBIePay systemusing Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the ONLINE SBIePay SBI Branch Payment Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses. For more details, check the official website.