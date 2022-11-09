Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: Nadda, Shah Hold Meeting with Gujarat BJP Leaders

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: Follow India.com for all latest updates, voting details, political information about the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: Nadda, Shah Hold Meeting with Gujarat BJP Leaders

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: With polling dating nearing the corner, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with party leaders from Gujarat to deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state. The assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases — December 1 and 5. Meanwhile, a number of leaders from Congress and BJP are presently campaigning for the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh. The hill state is set to go to polls on November 12 and counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Gujarat vote counting.

Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:53 AM IST





Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: Follow India.com for all latest updates, voting details, political information about the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: Nadda, Shah Hold Meeting with Gujarat BJP Leaders

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE: With polling dating nearing the corner, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with party leaders from Gujarat to deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state. The assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases — December 1 and 5. Meanwhile, a number of leaders from Congress and BJP are presently campaigning for the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh. The hill state is set to go to polls on November 12 and counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Gujarat vote counting.

Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:53 AM IST





