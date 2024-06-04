Home

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Constituency-Wise Counting Details

live

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Stay informed with india.com for real-time updates on the counting process. With accuracy and speed, we keep you updated on the evolving political landscape.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recently witnessed a crucial single-phase election on May 7. Being a stronghold of the BJP, exit polls are once again indicating a potential clean sweep by the saffron party. In both the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress faced defeat in all 26 constituencies in Gujarat. This time, the Congress formed an alliance with the AAP in hopes of improving their performance. Notable candidates in the fray included Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, AAP’s Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and BJP state chief CR Patil from Navsari.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for comprehensive coverage of the Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, providing you with all the essential details as they happen.







