Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Gujarat Police Merit List Of Sub Inspector Recruitment Released 1382 Candidates Will Get Jobs

Gujarat Police Sub Inspector Merit List: There is good news regarding the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the Gujarat Police Department. The department has declared the final merit list for the recruitment of 1382 Police Sub Inspector posts. IPS Vikas Sahay gave this information via a tweet. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the merit list by visiting the official website of the department.Also Read – Gujarat Reports 500% Rise In Burn Cases On Diwali, 200 Per Cent In Sexual Assault Cases

The names of 1382 candidates are there in the final merit list of Police Sub Inspector from the Government of Gujarat. Out of this, there are 180 such people whose certificate has not been checked yet. In such a situation, appointment letters will also be given to these people later. Appointment letters will be given to the remaining 1200 plus candidates on October 29. Also Read – Violence Breaks Out In Vadodara On Diwali Night, Stones Pelted, Petrol Bombs Hurled At Police

It is worth noting that the date of elections in Gujarat is near now and unemployment remains a major election issue in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also announced to provide employment to 10 lakh people. Also Read – UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 894 Forest Guard Posts at psc.uk.gov.in Till Nov 11. Read Details Here





Source link

