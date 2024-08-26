Home

Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast for 3 Days as Downpour Cripples Life in State | Key Updates

Several parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 6 AM on Monday, forcing authorities to shift hundreds of people to safe places after low-lying areas in Navsari and Valsad districts were inundated due to a rise in the water level of monsoon rivers.

Ahmedabad: In a significant weather update on Monday, heavy rain lashed Gujarat sweeping away a tractor-trolley carrying 17 persons of which seven are still missing. As per the latest update, the National Disaster Response Force is currently scouring the Morbi district in Gujarat, reaching out for seven people who got sadly swept away along with their tractor trolley amidst a flooded river crossing under tumultuous rainfall.

The distressing occurrence took place on Monday, according to an official report. The glimmer of hope in this tragedy is the successful overnight rescue operation in the vicinity of Dhavana village which brought 10 out of the 17 individuals initially on the tractor-trolley, safely back to shore.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the western state of India would experience heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next 2-3 days.

“The tractor-trolley carrying 17 persons swept away when it was passing through a causeway (over a river) near Dhavana village in Halvad taluka of Morbi district at around 9 pm on Sunday. Ten persons were rescued while seven others are missing,” said Morbi fire officer Devendrasinh Jadeja.

NDRF Conducts Rescue Ops

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are conducting a search operation, he said.

At 356 mm, Khergam taluka in Navsari district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 AM on Monday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data showed.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey says, “CM Bhupendra Patel has held a meeting today with all the district officials through videoconference and directed us regarding human life… He directed us that people shouldn’t face electricity shortages, medicinal shortages and other needful things. In the coming 2-3 days, rain is expected as forecasted by the IMD, also Janmashtami is there and hence leaves of all the district collectors and concerned officials have been cancelled and they are expected to join the relief and rescue work…”

Watch:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Gandhinagar amid heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/N8mQRiooyb — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

During this period, Dang-Ahwa taluka of the Dangs district received 268 mm of rainfall and Kaprada (Valsad district) 263 mm. Parts of Narmada, Sirendranagar, Rajkot, Tapi, Mahisagarand Morbi, Dahod and Vadodara were among other districts that received over 100 mm of rainfall.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Speaks To Collectors

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke over the phone to collectors of Morbi, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Bhavnagar districts of the Saurashtra region, and Bharuch and Dang districts in south Gujarat late Sunday to review the situation.

Patel instructed the collectors to remain alert and ensure the safety of people and their livestock by constantly monitoring the rainfall situation, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated. Amid forecasts for more rains in the state, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar chaired a review meeting on Sunday evening.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat over the next week.

“Based on this (forecast), the Chief Secretary instructed the various district administrations to make all necessary preparations. He instructed the officers and employees of the district and taluka administrative system to be present on duty at the headquarters considering the prevailing rain situation,” stated an official release.

Issuing a red alert, the IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on August 26. Similar conditions are forecast for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from August 26 to 29.

Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

