Gujarati Girl Living In US Lip Syncs To Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Watch Viral Reel

Trending News: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps.

Now, a wholesome video is going viral on social media where a Gujarati girl who moved to the Unites States could be seen lip-syncing to the trending song. The clip shows a desi woman named Renal Chaturvedi dressed in a puffer jacket and knit cap while she’s in her car somewhere in Chicago. Sitting in the driver’s seat, the beautiful influencer starts lip-syncing to the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar. The reel was shared on her official Instagram ‘renalchaturvedi’ and has received thousands of views.

With her cat-eye liner on point and a bold red lip look, Renal looked adorable in her wintery outfit as she lip-synced to the lyrics of the song that is on everybody’s mind these days. Instagram users absolutely loved her version of the trend and flooded the comments with fire emojis. “Beautiful didi. expressions next level,” a user commented. “Lajawab,” another user wrote. “So gorgeous,” a third user wrote. “Beautiful didi. expressions next level,” a user commented. “Lajawab,” another user wrote. “So gorgeous,” a third user wrote.

