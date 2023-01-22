Home

GUJCET 2023 Registration Extended Till THIS Date, Know How To Apply Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2023 Registrations. According to the notice, the GSEB has decided to extend the last date to apply to January 25, 2023. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the GUJCET 2023 Exam can submit their applications on the official website – gujcet.gseb.org and gseb.org.

“GUJCET-23 application forms will be extended till 25/01/2023 for filling, saving and submitting,” reads the official statement shared on the GUJCET website.

The steps to apply for the GUJCET 2023 exam has been shared below for candidates to refer to.

GUJCET 2023 – How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Go to the official website – gujcet.gseb.org

Click on the new registration link

Enter your details such as date of birth, name, etc.

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the document

Download and take a printout for future references.

