GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Toss Timings for Today Match 14 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Jan 23 7.30 PM IST

GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors International League T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 23, Mon

GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 23

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema.

GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounder: Moeen Ali(vc)

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Junaid Siddique, Rehan Ahmed.

GUL vs SJH Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince(C), D Wiese, LA Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma, T Banton, CJ Jordan, RJ Gleeson, Aayan Afzal Khan

Sharjah Warriors: DJ Malan, Muhammad Jawadullah, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique



