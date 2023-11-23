Gulf Joins Hands with BIG FM for its ‘Unstoppable India’ Campaign, Celebrating the Adventurous Spirit of Citizens

It is said that the journey is always more interesting than the destination itself. Embracing this spirit of exploration and adventure, Gulf joined hands with BIG FM to amplify Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil’s communication of ‘Be Unstoppable on every terrain‘. The collaboration aimed to highlight the unwavering passion of SUV enthusiasts for exploring diverse terrains, while emphasizing the integral role that the high-quality engine oil plays in ensuring a smooth and reliable journey.

Gulf Oil – Unstoppable India

The radio network, inspired by the Gulf Formula SUV film featuring Hardik Pandya, gave a unique twist to the campaign where BIG FM’s three popular RJs – RJ Khurafati Nitin, RJ Puneet and RJ Shekar Basha – disappeared mysteriously after a routine visit to the car service station. Leaving listeners in suspense, the RJs embarked on an unstoppable journey to various parts of the country. Upon their return, the RJs delved deep into their SUV driving experiences, shedding light on the pivotal role of Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil that fueled their uninterrupted adventures. The RJs discussed their encounters with challenging weather conditions, tough terrains and their breathtaking destinations. Adding to the intrigue, the RJs engaged in candid conversations with mechanics and encouraged listeners to share their thrilling unstoppable experiences as well.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “The Unstoppable India campaign celebrated the captivating spirit of SUV owners who embarked on thrilling journeys, reminding us that, much like their adventures, its the journey that truly defines our path. At BIG FM, we are committed to crafting innovative campaigns that resonate with both our partners and listeners alike and this one stands out as a prime example of that commitment. We are glad to have partnered with Gulf once again on an interesting campaign and look forward to delivering content that engages and creates memorable experiences.”

Amit Gheji, Head Marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to associate with BIG FM for yet another remarkable campaign. This campaign celebrated the indomitable spirit of SUV enthusiasts as they navigate extraordinary journeys. It showcased the reliability of Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil which enables SUVs and SUV owners to be unstoppable on all terrains. It also reinforced our shared values of innovation and adventure. Together, we look forward to fueling more unforgettable experiences to our consumers.”

The ‘Gulf’s Unstoppable India‘ campaign culminated with a resounding message, underscoring the commitment to do something – Being Unstoppable. The campaign was extensively promoted on BIG FM’s digital and social media platforms offering an immersive and experiential deep dive into the entire journey.

About GOLIL

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited (GOLIL), part of Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, is one of the leading players in the lubricant market in India and has a top 2 / 3 position in key segments amongst the private sector brands. GOLIL has a wide range of world class-leading products in the automotive and industrial lubricants space catering to B2B and B2C segments with a growing distribution network. The brand has tie-ups with over 30 leading OEMs and a leader in the direct sales network to industrial, infrastructure and institutional customers, and exports to over 25 countries. Along with automotive and industrial lubricants, greases, we have a growing share in the 2-wheeler batteries segment. In India, we have a strong manufacturing and R&D bases with two plants in Silvassa and Ennore, Chennai. The brand is working towards being future-ready to offer additional mobility solutions and has recently tied up with Indra Technologies- UK based charger/mobility company and ElectreeFi, an EV SaaS provider to drive the change.

Today, globally the Gulf brand is present in more than 100 countries across five continents. The Gulf Oil International Groups core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of over 400 performance lubricants and associated products for all market segments.

Gulf enjoys a strong brand recall built through association with brand ambassadors like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, Chennai Super Kings coupled with global sporting partnerships like Williams Racing etc.

About BIG FM

BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks with 58 stations, reaches 1.9K towns and 1.2 Lacs villages and over 34 Crore Indians across the country. BIG FM has evolved with the changing times. With the new positioning, BIG FM plays a meaningful, relevant and compelling role in the lives of consumers. It is not just about entertainment but a brand that has a purpose. With its extensive reach, localized content and credible RJs the brand plays the role of a ‘thought inspirer’ and an agent of positive change in society. The tag line – ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ reflects the philosophy that ‘Changing the world for the better starts with changing your thoughts’. Realigning the programming to reflect the new positioning, BIG FM has refreshed the music promise playing your favourite music tested with the audience besides bringing on board some big names from the Radio and entertainment spaces across all key markets. The networks occasion-based programming, CSR Activities and client integrated campaigns strongly reflects its Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho ethos. The original content-based shows and engaging brand-led campaigns have consistently won accolades at prestigious industry awards like the EMVIES, ABBYs, Asian Customer Engagement Awards, Indian Radio Forum & New York Festival.