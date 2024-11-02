Home

Gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir’s Srinagar city, several terrorists believed trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir capital Srinagar when the ultras opened fire upon a search party of the forces during a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning .

Srinagar encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Khanyar area of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to officials, terrorists fired upon a security forces team during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Khanyar, which triggered a gunfight.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said, adding that the CASO turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

“A cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, they added.

Earlier the officials said that, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

“On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway,” Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from agencies)











