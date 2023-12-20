Gurdeep Singh’s Netplus Broadband Introduces Budget- Friendly Super Saver Plans, Starting at Just Rs. 198

Jujhar Group’s Netplus Broadband, has launched its Super Saver Plans, which offers affordable and high-speed internet connectivity to its customers at exciting new rates. The new Super saver plans are a bespoke to those customers who are looking for a seamless internet experience at an affordable price point.

The new Super Saver Plans are all set to take the market by storm and the customers can enjoy lightning-fast internet speed of 10 Mbps, along with free voice calling. The plans are available at different price points – Rs. 198, Rs. 298, Rs. 398 & Rs. 498. The Rs. 198 plan offers customers 10 Mbps speed and free voice calling. The Rs. 298, 398, 498 are bundled offers & comes with Unlimited internet, Live TV Channels, voice calling and Free premium OTT Apps.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Founder of Netplus & fastway said, “We are excited to introduce our new Super Saver Bundle Plans, Offering unbeatable value for money to our customers. This is a value proposition with almost 50% savings as compared to the market offerings. We have launched one of the most affordable plans for our valued users. Our Idea Behind this initiative is to provide access to unlimited streaming at highly competitive prices.”

Since we are investing heavily in rural areas and hence forth we want to ensure services being enjoyed byfrom all strata of the society. We strive to provide the Digital citizens of modern India with the best possible internet experience, The initial response to this is very encouraging and lot of people want to join the connectivity band wagon.Additionally, the introduction of content packaging is expected to foster the adoption of a convergent digital ecosystem, potentially unlocking new revenue opportunities in the days ahead.

About Netplus Broadband

Netplus Broadband, the ICT – (Information, Communication & Technology) business of Jujhar Group spearheaded by CMD S. Gurdeep Singh. The group has a legacy of over 32 years of business excellence. Jujhar Group of companies operates across verticals – Logistics, Hospitality, Real Estate, Digital Entertainment, and next-generation services.

For more information, please visit www.netplus.co.in.