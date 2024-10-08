NationalPolitics

Gurgaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Gurgaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: The state of Haryana went to the polls on October 5, 2024. Over 2 crore eligible voters, across all 90 constituencies cast their votes in 20,629 established polling booths. Haryana polls were earlier scheduled for October 1 but later postponed by the Election Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) with the Azad Samaj Party are the key parties in the state. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.90% on October 5 for the 15th assembly general elections in 2024.Sirsa district recorded the highest turnout of 75.36%, while Faridabad district had the lowest at 56.49%.

Gurgaon Election Result 2024 LIVE:


