Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are blessed with a baby girl for the second time. The couple requested for some privacy as the baby came sooner than due – Check the adorable post!

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Welcome Baby Girl Again: ‘Baby Has Come Sooner Than Due’ – Check Post



Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Welcome Baby Girl AGAIN: Congratulations are in order for actors and couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee! The popular TV couple welcomes a little girl again on Friday. They announced the good news through a special Instagram post where the new mommy held pink balloons and the father Gurmeet planted a kiss on her forehead. The Khamoshiyan actor captioned the post, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏.”

GURMEET CHOUDHARY-DEBINA BONNERJEE WELCOME BABY GIRL, AGAIN

The post went viral in no time. Close friends and relatives showered immense love on the announcement post. Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, “yahooooooooo congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️baby girl cahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.” Anupamaa actor Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, “Arre wah …. congratulations 😍❤️.” Sonu Sood, Mahhi Vij, Manish Kohli and others also congratulated the couple. Gurmeet-Debina’s fans also wished the best for the couple. One of the users wrote, ” God bless you and your family and your wife and your new baby girl🧿🧿🧿💙💙💙❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations🙏🙌all the very very best to Debina and new Born 💐💐💐💐❤️.”

Debina and Gurmeet announced their second pregnancy in August, four months after they welcomed their first daughter Lianna. The mommy posted a photo of herself with the ultrasound images as he hugged Gurmeet. He held onto their daughter Liana in the adorable family picture. She captioned the photo,”Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.”

DEBINA-GURMEET ANNOUNCE THEIR SECOND PREGNANCY

Big congratulations to Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee!



