Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s chilling threat after PM Modi’s US visit, issues ultimatum on Indo-Americans saying….

It is being said that Pannun had planned anti-Modi protests in the USA during PM’s visit to the country.

(File/PTI)

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, Khalistani terrorist and chief of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has released a 90-second video apparently addressing PM Modi and threatening Indo-American citizens.

“Please take your Indo-Americans back to India. All those who planned and funded the event are followers of Modi’s Hindutva ideology,” said Pannun in the video message.

“Pannun is a rogue element who has no identity. He is doing this on the directions of foreign agencies who have funded him. His law suit was planned deliberately at a time when the PM was going and these agencies never expected huge success. The event was as successful as any event in India,” said official sources close to intelligence agencies adding that the video was on “expected lines”, reports News 18.

Pannun was born and brought up in Khankot village at the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab, India. He describes himself as a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

He is charged of carrying out terrorist activities and is booked in multiple cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police departments in India while he himself has claimed responsibility for various terror incidents in India.

In a video released in September 2023, Pannun warned Indo-Canadian Hindus to leave Canada.

In November 2023, British newspaper Financial Times (FT) reported that the United States authorities had “thwarted” a plot to kill Pannun in the United States adding that the US had issued a diplomatic warning to India over concerns that the Government of India was involved in the plot.











