Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Devotees Throng Golden Temple in Amritsar to Pay Tributes to Sikh Guru

Amritsar: Braving the chill, tens of thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday to seek blessings and pay obesiance to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of the 365th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru. The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar was heavily decked up in festive spirit and welcomed the devotees.

Since early morning thousands of devotees have turned up to offer prayers at the shrine and took dip in the holy sarovar at Golden Temple. The Sikh devotees participated in Nagar Kirtan at Harmandir Sahib ahead of the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh.

Elsewhere in Punjab, people thronged various shrines in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns. The festival spirit could also be seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh. “His unparalleled courage would continue to motivate people for years to come,” Modi tweeted, and posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the guru.

“On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come,” the Prime Minister said.

CELEBRATING THE BIRTH OF GURU GOVIND SINGH

Guru Govind Singh, the 10th and the last Guru of the Sikhs is an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, was declared the Sikh Guru at the mere age of nine years after his father was beheaded on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Every year, Sikhs across the globe observe this day to offer prayers to the Sikh Guru at the Gurudwaras and Bhajans and Kirtans are also organised in his honour.

Earlier, on Monday, December 26, Veer Baal Diwas was observed across the country for the first time to commemorate the sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Govind Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice at the tender age of nine and six years respectively to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.