Gurugram Based CurveAi, Raises Capital from a Swiss Family Office Fund

Gurgaon-based startup in Generative AI, CurveAi has raised an undisclosed amount of funds at an undisclosed valuation from a leading Swiss family office fund, the company’s spokesperson said in a press release today

The company will utilize these funds for expanding its engineering team, tech, and product development in the Gen AI-led product stack and creating global outreach. CurveAi uses and leverages GenAi in its various SaaS solutions and products that solve complexbusinessproblems across business segments in Retail, Online Commerce, Quick Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, QSR, and Supply Chain for different global markets. CurveAi also offers advanced Data Science, Data Engineering, and Analytics solutions both on bespoke models and off the shelf for its international clients. CurveAi models on Deep fake, Early warning detection, and the Healthcare sector are very promising.

“Gen AI is slated to change how we solve emerging new age problems in various aspects of business. Leaders are now more inclined to use Gen AI and advanced data science to make evidence-based decisions, strategize, and for any course correction that is required. CurveAi is excited to join hands with our investors in this exciting journey to create value for our clients, eco-system, and shareholders,” said Amiit Deep Kumarr, Founder and CEO of CurveAi.

Speaking on the occasion, Kschitiz Mathur, Co-founder and CDO of CurveAi shared, “What Gen Ai could do in terms of expanding market share of the companies, is only visible as tip of the iceberg, there would be substantial evolution that is about to happen in this space.”

Israr Ali Khan, an ace investor, who owns and manages the Swiss family office fund further added, “CurveAi is working on some very exciting Gen AI-based solutions with immense potential for scale and creating massive value. We are excited to be a part of this journey with the founding team and look forward to supporting them. Looking at the huge advent of Gen AI in our times, we are planning for a long haul here in the next 3-4 years.”