Gurugram Couple Conducts traditional Wedding for Pet Dog

Gurugram: A small neighbourhood of Haryana’s Gurugram celebrated the most awaited wedding of their locality on Sunday. It was the wedding of a dog couple. Yes, you read it right. A couple from Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension decided to hold a complete traditional Indian wedding ceremony for their pet dog with all rituals like haldi, pheras among baraatis dancing to the beats of dhol.

The couple’s pet dog named Sweety (female dog) was married off to a neighbourhood canine named Sheru (male dog) by following all rituals of an Indian wedding. A video of the wedding ceremony has also emerged online and is going viral. Sheru and Sweety took their ‘Pheras’ on Sunday night. The marriage ceremony was accompanied by ‘dhols’ and people danced with full enthusiasm for the canine wedding.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Savita alias Rani, guardian of Sweety said, “I m a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don’t have a child so Sweety is our kid. My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us 3 years back. We named her Sweety. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all rituals.”

Meanwhile, Manita, the owner of Sheru said, “We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years. We have always treated him like our child. we discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it.”

Manita asserted that the owners of the dogs are taking this marriage seriously and prepared for it just like customary marriages and followed all the rituals. “We invited around 100 people. We printed 25 cards and the rest was an online invitation,” Manita added.

When asked how other people reacted to the invitation, Manita said, “Some people like it and some people don’t. We are not concerned at all. We just followed what we desired.”

On similar lines, Savita mentioned, “People used to say that police will pick us and put us in Jail but we are not bothered. Since we are a childless couple and this is our only happiness so today my husband is happy as we are getting Sweety married.”

Savita’s husband Raja, a tea seller, became emotional during the ceremony and narrated the whole incident, “I used to visit the temple and since we don’t have a child then we used to take care of the pets. Sweety has been part of our lives for the last three years and she is like my daughter. For preparation, we have bought the utensils and sarees which we do for usual wedding preparation. I will feel bad as a father because for three years I have nurtured her as a guardian.”



