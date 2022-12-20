Gurugram Night Club Owner, Friend Found Dead; 2 Others Rushed to Hospital in Unconscious State

On Monday, around 5 pm, when the club was being cleaned, those working there went to the cabin and when they opened its door, the room was filled with smoke and the owner and others lying inside.

Gurugram: The owner of a night club and a woman were found dead inside a cabin at the Knite Ryder club in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-3 on Monday, said police. Two more women were also found in an unconscious state and said to be in a critical condition now. The man, has been identified as Sanjeev Joshi, a resident of Hisar and the club owner’s brother.

Joshi is believed to be in his 50s and the local police is suspecting it to be a case of asphyxiation from an angithi’s smoke. He was in the cabin with three women. One of them died and the other two were found unconscious, police said.

“All four were celebrating a birthday party. Due to the cold, they used a coal heater as we had recovered coal inside the room. Due to suffocation, two of them died and two others were admitted to a hospital,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said.

The cabin, where they had gathered to celebrate one of the women’s birthday around 2 am on Monday, had no ventilation. Due to the cold, an angithi — a type of stove — was lit, they said. Because Sanjeev Joshi was the brother of the Knite Ryder club’s owner Rajan Joshi, members of the staff did not disturb or check on them, and left for their homes, police said.

On Monday, around 5 pm, when the club was being cleaned, those working there went to the cabin and when they opened its door, the room was filled with smoke, they said.

They informed Rajan Joshi about the incident. He reached the spot and rushed all four to a private hospital where Sanjeev Joshi and the woman were declared brought dead, police said, adding that the other two women are undergoing treatment.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of death due to suffocation. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij. He said a forensic team visited the site.

Police said they have not found any evidence of a fight in the cabin, but are probing all angles. An autopsy of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday following which the actual cause of death will be ascertained, the police said.



