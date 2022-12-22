Gurugram Traffic Advisory Issued Today Amid Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Check Routes To Avoid

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued advisory for Thursday as Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the city.

New Delhi: The Gurugram Traffic Police issued advisory for Thursday as Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the city. The traffic advisory for Gurugram will need to be followed till 8 am on December 23 (Friday).

Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Route–Gurugram to Sohna-Mewat-Palwal: From Gurugram, go from Damdama to the left side via village Daula to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road and move to Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Mewat and Palwal.

Nuh to Gurugram: From Tavdu via KMP, go to Palwal and Pachgaon.

Palwal to Gurugram: Take Palwal Road Silani Chowk Western Chowk – Daula Gaon – Dasdama turn to Gurugram.

Rewari to Sohna: From Rewari-Tawdu via KMP go to Palwal and Panchgaon.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

After 17 days, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra left Rajasthan on Wednesday and entered Haryana. At the flag handover ceremony at Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district bordering Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi bid farewell to the leaders of the desert state by hugging them warmly. In his address, the Congress leader once again instructed the leaders to stay on the ground and remain connected with the common people.



