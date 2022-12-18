Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Ahir Regiment Protest Today; Check List of Alternate Routes

Traffic might get affected today in the wake of the Ahir Regiment protest near Khedki Daula toll in Gurugram. The Gurugram traffic police has issued an advisory for the same.
New Delhi: In wake of the “Ahir Regiment” protest on Sunday (December 18), the flow of traffic might get affected near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza in Gurugram. In view of the protest, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for routes to avoid and list of alternate routes for commuters. The police informed that a number of diversions have been put in place as the protest mght disrupt traffic flow.
CHECK LIST OF DIVERSIONS, ROUTES TO AVOID AND ALTERNATE ROUTES
- Those travelling from Jaipur should take a detour from Pachgaon and follow the KMP to Delhi and other destinations, according to the advisory.
- Those travelling from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi can make a U-turn near the Kherki Dhaula toll and take the SPR to Golf course extension route, according to the report.
- Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take a detour from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna before taking the KMP route.
- Those travelling from Gurugram to Jaipur may also take a detour from Hero Honda Chowk to Pataudi Road.
The demand for the Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army has again come to the fore as many ex-servicemen raised the demand for the government to form a full-fledged Infantry Regiment for the community as soon as possible.
What is Ahir Regiment protest?
Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protestors are demanding a separate regiment for their representation. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, has organised the protests. The Ahir community members mostly identify themselves as Yadavs.