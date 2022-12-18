Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Ahir Regiment Protest Today; Check List of Alternate Routes

New Delhi: In wake of the “Ahir Regiment” protest on Sunday (December 18), the flow of traffic might get affected near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza in Gurugram. In view of the protest, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for routes to avoid and list of alternate routes for commuters. The police informed that a number of diversions have been put in place as the protest mght disrupt traffic flow.

The demand for the Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army has again come to the fore as many ex-servicemen raised the demand for the government to form a full-fledged Infantry Regiment for the community as soon as possible.

What is Ahir Regiment protest?

Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protestors are demanding a separate regiment for their representation. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, has organised the protests. The Ahir community members mostly identify themselves as Yadavs.