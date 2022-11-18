Friday, November 18, 2022
National

Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory In View Of Ahir Regiment Protest Today Check Details Here

Gurugram Traffic Police issued advisory on Friday in view of Ahir Regiment protest near Khedki Daula toll and urged commuters to avoid certain roads and follow alternate routes.

Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory In View Of Ahir Regiment Protest Today

New Delhi: Gurugram Traffic Police issued advisory on Friday in view of Ahir Regiment protest near Khedki Daula toll. The traffic guidelines were issued for commuters and travellers to avoid any kind of inconvenience during their journey.

“It is for information of all that the traffic flow may get affected in the wake of Ahir Regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers vehicles are requested to follow alternative route,” Gurugram Traffic Police said.

Gurugram Traffic Advisory – Check Alternate Routes To Take

  • Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas.
  • Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near kehkri daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route.
  • Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route.
  • Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further.




Published Date: November 18, 2022 8:23 AM IST





