Gurugram Water Crisis: Washing of Cars Banned, Rs 5,000 Penalty For Violators – Check Details Inside

Gurugram Water Crisis: If the residents continue to violate the order, their water connection will be snapped and an additional fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed.

Water Crisis Hits Gurugram.

Gurugram Water Crisis News: As the water crisis has intensified, the Gurugram administration imposed restrictions and banned the washing of cars in the city. In an order, the district administration said a penalty of Rs 5000 will be imposed on the residents if they are found washing their vehicles or courtyards with potable water between 5 AM and 9 AM. The decision was taken by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to prevent wastage amid water scarcity in Gurgaon, a report by The Times of India said.

Additional Rs 5000 Fine For Violators

If the residents continue to violate the order, their water connection will be snapped and an additional fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed. However, to restore the water supply, the MCG will take a fee of Rs 5,000 and reconnection charges of Rs 1000.

Prevent Wastage of Water During Peak Hours

The move comes after urban local bodies (ULB) issued directives to prevent wastage of water during peak supply hours in the city.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said in the order that the rampant violations include installing motors and pumps directly on the supply line, which reduces water pressure in the area.

Gurugram Grapples With Water Scarcity

The development comes at a time when Gurugram is grappling with water scarcity in several residents of various housing colonies and sectors reporting shortages. Sector 9 residents in Gurugram experienced low pipeline pressure and dry taps.

In the meantime, many parts of Haryana are struggling with severe heatwave which is intensifying the strain on water resources and water crises subsequently.

The affected residents alleged that one of the primary reasons for the crisis is a wide gap between demand and supply.

One of the residents said that the water supply in their area has significantly decreased, with the current amount being only half of what they received earlier.

Other residents in several sectors also alleged that they have been facing a water shortage for the past two weeks.







