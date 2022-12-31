Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi’s Preet Vihar, Killers Take Away CCTV Recorder

Now, the police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to get hold of the attackers.

Representative image

New Delhi: 45-year-old Mahendra Aggarwal, the owner of Energy Gym, was shot dead on Friday by three unknown assailants in his office in Delhi’s Preet Vihar area. The attackers also took away the CCTC recorder, making the probe more complicated, said Delhi police. Aggarwal ran a chain of Energy Gym and Spa and sold gym equipment too.

Aggarwal was in his Preet Vihar office when around 8 PM, three unknown men entered and immediately started firing at him. Multiple shots were fired at him and a bullet to his head killed him, said the police.

The attackers, while exiting also took away the gym’s CCTV recorder to avoid getting caught. Now, the police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to get hold of the attackers.

A forensics team also inspected the scene of the crime.

Police said relatives are being asked if they suspect anyone’s involvement or any enmity he had.



