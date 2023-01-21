National

Hackers Breach Through Royal Challengers Bangalore Official Twitter Account; Name Changed To

admin
22Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 31 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Hackers Breach Through Royal Challengers Bangalore Official Twitter Account; Name Changed To ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’

Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the Indian Premier League and has star players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis in their side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the Indian Premier League and has star players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis in their side.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter Account. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The official twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been hacked on Saturday.

While the username is still @RCBtweets, the hackers have changed the name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’. They even included their own links in the Twitter bio.

The Twitter bio reads, “To become a member, buy a Bored Ape or Mutant Ape on OpenSea. Created by @yugalabs.”

The RCB Twitter account that was created in 2009, has 6.4 Million followers. This isn’t the first time RCB’s twitter account got hacked. In September 2021, the account got hacked but the franchise put up an effort to restore the account soon.




Published Date: January 21, 2023 11:49 AM IST



Updated Date: January 21, 2023 11:57 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories