Hafele Presents New RE-Ach Digital Lock

Over the years, evolution in living patterns has demanded more from the traditional locks than mere home security. Today, people want smarter and convenient options to manage the access to their homes – the question is no longer about who stays out of the house but who can be let in.

Hafele’s Digital Home Security Solutions

As we move into the future, Hafele’s Digital Home Security Solutions bring to you the most advanced technologies in digital access modes, safety features, convenient settings and much more; attempting to provoke a serious thought not just about home security but also about how easy can your daily interactions with the door be made. These solutions from Hafele allow you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at the leisure of your convenience. So, it’s time to move to a smarter way of life – it’s time to ‘Reimagine Access’!

Re-Ach: Because your home security shouldn’t be compromised at any cost!

Gone are those days of fumbling with a stack of keys! Designed to seamlessly integrate onto your main door and replace the traditional lock and key system, Hafele presents its new RE-Ach Digital Lock, a formidable amalgamation of security and style that ensures utmost safety along with minimal aesthetics for your door.

Besides its captivating appearance, this advanced digital lock offers multiple access options – the convenience of fingerprint recognition, the simplicity of RFID cards, the familiarity of passwords, or the versatility of the Hafele Smart Living App – a mobile application that can help operate and manage your lock remotely, giving the access entirely in your hands. So, in essence, you are the key!

Encased in rich antique copper and black matt finishes, RE-Ach provides exceptional functionality and elevated aesthetics.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

