Hafele’s Smuso 2.0 Soft Closing Mechanism

Wardrobes function as a storage space for not only your clothes and shoes but also for most of your miscellaneous items from sheets and blankets to stationery. In a nutshell, it is that one place, that hold most of your regularly used items. Such frequent use warranties sturdy hardware that supports the structure of the wardrobe and grants you easy functionality while using it. Hafele’s Wardrobe Sliding Solutions from its SLIDO range fulfill this need perfectly with a wide array of fittings to suit your varied requirements.

Smuso 2.0 Soft Closing Mechanism

The new Smuso 2.0 Soft Closing Mechanism introduced in this range, ranks high on durability and grants you the smoothest and quietest operation every time you close your wardrobe door! This mechanism comes equipped with hydraulic (fluid) technology making the movement softer and more silent than its predecessor which used to operate on pneumatic (air pressure) based technology. It is also more compact which helps promote better visual aesthetics. The Smuso 2.0 System is compatible with Classic 50 VF S (ST-18) and Classic 50 VF SR (ST-18) wardrobe fittings from Hafele’s SLIDO range.

Smuso 2.0 Soft Closing Mechanism

Log onto www.hafeleindia.co.in/Store-locator/index.html to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website:www.hafeleindia.com/en.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:[email protected]

About Hafele

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who in turn cater to over 8000 satelite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.