When it comes to a healthy diet, steam cooked food is your best choice. Steam cooking preserves the nutrients, moisture, texture and the natural flavours of the food, and when combined with other cooking methods, gives you meals that are both healthy and delicious, and are prepared in no time.

The J34MCST combi microwave steam oven by Hafele

Combining the power of steam with convection oven, microwave and grill, Hafele’s state-of-the-art combi microwave steam oven, the J34MCST, opens up the doors to cooking a variety of delicacies that are flavourful and healthy. This combi oven allows you to cook faster than the traditional cooking methods, uses less oil and preserves the nutrients and moisture in the food. The various combi modes along with preprogrammed menus allow you to cook anything from vegetables, meats, poultry and seafood to rice, pasta and pastries, conveniently and quickly. With its versatility, efficiency and ability to help you create tasty, nutritious meals for your family, this built-in combi microwave steam oven is a great investment for any home, particularly those with limited kitchen space.

Log onto www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website:www.hafeleindia.com/en

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Like this: Like Loading...