Hajmola Limcola launches new Campaign ‘Hajmola Te Lemon Er Chotok’ with Actor Abir Chatterjee

Dabur Hajmola, a tasty, fun-filled digestive from the house of India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd today launched a new Campaign “Hajmola Te Lemon Er Chotok”. A new TVC in Bengali for its Limcola Variant with Actor Abir Chatterjee has been released.

“We are happy to launch “Hajmola Te Lemon Er Chotok” campaign in West Bengal. To highlight the consumers’ preference and demand of an easy to take digestive option in mind, we have collaborated with famous face of Tollywood Abir Chatterjee for this campaign. This association will help us to reach and communicate with the Bengali consumers easily and on a larger scale.” Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar – Marketing Head- Healthcare OTC, Dabur India Ltd said.

Mr. Subhodeep Roy – Business Head–East, Dabur India Ltd said, “We are excited to launch a new regional TVC of Hajmola Limcola in the West Bengal market. The brand has taken a step forward in its efforts to recognize its content for different markets based on regional consumer insights. I am sure, with the new TVC, we will be able to communicate to the consumers that they can enjoy their meal and can take care of their post-meal digestion with the new Hajmola Limcola. It is fun, tasty and truly ‘Lemon-er Chotok’.

“Hajmola has been the most preferred post meal digestive brand for millions of people, for decades now. As a market leader, Hajmola has been constantly innovating in terms of product, packaging and communication. The New TVC showcase, the tradition of Bengali Culture for their love towards Jamai (son in law) in a playful way, along with serving Hajmola Limcola for his digestion. We are confident that the new TVC – ‘Lemon-er Chotok’ would be liked by our consumers.” Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sah – Regional Marketing Manager (East), Dabur India Ltd. said.

About Hajmola: Dabur Hajmola, a tasty, fun-filled digestive, is available in 7 different Variants – Regular, Pudina, Chatcola, Anardana, Imli, Chatpati Hing & Limcola in interesting formats like tablets and candies. A tasty mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts, Hajmola enjoys an over 50% share of the branded digestive tablets market in India. Hajmola’s huge success can be gauged by the fact that over 2.4 crore Hajmola tablets are consumed in India daily.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.