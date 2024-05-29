Hajmola Names Kartik Aaryan as Brand Ambassador

India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its Hajmola portfolio with the launch of ‘Hajmola Mr. Aam’, a flavour which goes very well with the chatpata taste of Hajmola. The company has also roped in Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aryan as the face of the brand.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mr. AAM – “Hajmola Mein Aam Ka Chatakara” as part of our Hajmola range. This new variant combines the tangy flavor of raw mango with our signature chatkara to bring a burst of taste that consumers will love,” said Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar, Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare, Dabur India Ltd. “Having Kartik Aaryan on board as the new brand ambassador adds an extra layer of appeal and excitement to our product, as he truly embodies the spirit of Hajmola.”

Talking about his association with the brand, Mr. Kartik Aryan said: “I am excited to be a part of this new innovation with Hajmola that is all set to disrupt the digestive space in India. It is fun, tasty and truly chatpata. I look forward to taking the chatpata world of Hajmola Mr. Aam to all my fans.

Hajmola Mr. Aam will be available in two consumer packs: Rs. 1 Sachet and 120 Tab Bottle.

“With Seven different variants available in the Hajmola range, including the new Mr. AAM, Dabur continues to cater to the tastes and preferences of all generations, from the young to the young at heart. The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring cine star Kartik Aryan. We will also be undertaking extensive sampling activities, offering our consumers a chance to taste & experience the new Hajmola Mr. Aam,” Mr. Parihar added.