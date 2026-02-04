Launch of Effort Includes Generation Lab and Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center with Significant Collaboration During Super Bowl LX Week MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hall of Fame Health, Regen Therapy, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC), and Generation Lab today announced a strategic collaboration to launch a next-generation regenerative and longevity platform, debuting during Super Bowl LX Week through a private, invitation-only activation for athletes, executives, and industry leaders. The collaboration brings together four complementary organizations to deliver an integrated approach to performance, recovery, and long-term health:
Jeremy Hogue, CEO [email protected]
[email protected] Regen Therapy
Arvind Chakravarthy, MD-MBA, Co-Founder and Partner [email protected]
[email protected] Generation Lab
Alina Su, CEO [email protected] Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center
Sanjiv Lal, Owner [email protected] SOURCE Hall of Fame Health
- Hall of Fame Health has traditionally provided healthcare navigation and concierge services for former NFL players and their families, partnering with world class providers across traditional medicine and behavioral health. Hall of Fame Health has been at the forefront of bringing innovative treatments and technologies to the football community, but this marks the Company’s first move into regenerative medicine.
- Regen Therapy has been pioneering the next generation of cellular treatments that activate existing cells for recovery and regeneration in measurable, replicable ways that to-date have plagued stem cell or exosome treatments. In addition, Regen Therapy will bring clinical governance and education to the relationship.
- Generation Lab is a venture backed Silicon Valley biotech company that has developed breakthrough longevity diagnostics, providing AI-powered biological age testing through SystemAge™ that provides advanced health span testing to individuals.
- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center has been a nationwide leader in helping consumers access advanced diagnostics, regenerative therapies, and personalized longevity protocols, with 24 locations across the U.S.
- Performance-inspired recovery and longevity treatments
- Educational programming on regenerative science
- Personalized assessments and protocol demonstrations grounded in evidence-informed care
- On-site biological age testing powered by Generation Lab
