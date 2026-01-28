Updates Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Estimates:

– Total Revenue of $1,385 – $1,400 million, YoY Growth of 36% to 38%1

– Royalty Revenue of $865 – $870 million, YoY Growth of 51% to 52%1

Raises 2026 Financial Guidance Ranges:

– Increases Total Revenue to $1,710 – $1,810 million, YoY Growth of 23% to 30%2

– Increases Royalty Revenue to $1,130 – $1,170 million, YoY Growth of 30% to 35%2

– Increases Adjusted EBITDA to $1,125 – $1,205 million3,4

– Increases non-GAAP Diluted EPS to $7.75 – $8.253,4

Expands Drug Delivery Opportunity with Acquisition of Surf Bio and its Hyperconcentration Technology

Conference Call Scheduled Today at 5:30am PT/8:30am ET

SAN DIEGO

Jan. 28, 2026

Table 1. 2025 Unaudited Preliminary Revenue Estimates for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025



2025 Estimate Expected YoY Growth1 Total Revenue $1,385 to $1,400 million 36% to 38% Royalty Revenue $865 to $870 million 51% to 52%

Total revenue of $1,710 million to $1,810 million, representing growth of 23% to 30% over projected 2025 total revenue, primarily driven by increases in royalty revenue and product sales from API.

Revenue from royalties of $1,130 million to $1,170 million, representing growth of 30% to 35% over 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,125 million to $1,205 million, including new Hypercon™ and Surf Bio investment of approximately $60 million, which was not included in prior 2026 guidance.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.75 to $8.25. The Company’s earnings per share guidance includes new Hypercon™ and Surf Bio investment of approximately $60 million not included in prior 2026 guidance and does not consider the impact of potential future share repurchases.

Table 2. 2026 Financial Guidance





Previous Guidance

Range

New Guidance Range Expected

YoY Growth2 Total Revenue

$1,430 to $1,530 million

$1,710 to $1,810 million 23% to 30% Royalty Revenue

$900 to $940 million

$1,130 to $1,170 million 30% to 35% Adjusted EBITDA

$1,000 to $1,080 million

$1,125 to $1,205 million —— Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$6.50 to $7.00

$7.75 to $8.25 ——

Footnotes: 1 Growth rates calculated from 2024 actual to low end of 2025 range and high-end of 2025 range. 2 Growth rates calculated from 2025 midpoint to low end of 2026 range and high-end of 2026 range. 3 Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of these measures. 4 Including investment of approximately $60 million for Hypercon™ and Surf Bio not included in prior 2026 guidance.