‘Ham Radio’ Becomes Voice Of Victims At Wayanad Landslide Site

Home

News

‘Ham Radio’ Becomes Voice Of Victims And Rescue Teams Alike At Wayanad Landslide Site

A group of ham radio enthusiasts have risen to the occasion and established a critical communication network that has helped save lives and facilitate rescue efforts.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Representational/File: www.thiruvananthapuramfirst.in)

Wayanad: Amidst the scene of death and destruction of a massive magnitude, Wayanad in Kerala is the epitome of man-made natural disasters that are occurring from the Himalayas in the north to the Western Ghats as the devastating landslides ravaged a hilly area of Wayanad, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.

Ham Radio Enthusiasts Established Critical Communication Network

In these times of severe hardship, a dedicated group of ham radio enthusiasts has stepped up to create an essential communication network. This network has been instrumental in saving lives and aiding rescue operations.

The amateur radio system, known as ham radio, was installed by volunteers at the District Collector’s office in Kalpetta. It has been crucial in delivering important updates to impacted communities and authorities, greatly aiding in rescue and relief efforts.

“The situation was dire, with mobile phone services available only to a very limited extent,” said an official release in Wayanad on Saturday.

“District Collector DR Meghashree reached out to the ham radio operators, and they have been instrumental in keeping the lines of communication open,” said the release.

Ham Radio Transmits Vital Information Via Transmitters

The station operates using receivers, amplifiers, computers for logging and digital modulation, among other equipment. Ham radio operators relay information from the disaster area to the station via ham radio transmitters. Communication is facilitated by a repeater installed at Ambalavayal Ponmudi Kotta.

This repeater was established by the Sultan Bathery DX Association, an organization of ham radio operators.

Ham Radio Operators Working Non-stop

Ham radio operators, under the leadership of Sabu Mathew, chairman of the Sultan Bathery DX Association, and Dr. Abraham Jacob, a senior operator and pathologist at Sultan Bathery Government Hospital, are diligently working to guarantee that information from the disaster zone is promptly relayed to the authorities.

“They have set up a repeater at Ambalavayal Ponmudi Kotta, which has enabled us to extend our coverage to the affected areas,” said an official of the district authority.

“The operators are accompanying each rescue team, providing real-time updates on the situation on the ground,” said the release.

Ham Radio Operators Instrumental In Coordinating Rescue Efforts

The ham radio operators have also been instrumental in coordinating rescue efforts, with the first rescue team that reached Mundakkai seeking their help to bring locals to safety.

“Ham radio messages came to their aid, and the rescue members were able to facilitate their evacuation,” said the release.

As the rescue efforts continue, the ham radio operators remain committed to keeping the communication lines open, providing a vital lifeline to the affected communities.

(With PTI inputs)











