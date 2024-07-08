Hamilton Sciences Private Limited (HSPL) is proud to announce it has been honored with the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award 2024 in the category of Fastest Growing Brand Hubs of India for Personal Care & Home Care.

Hamilton Sciences Honored with the 2024 Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Kalam Inspiration Award for Brand Excellence

The award ceremony recently took place at Bharat Mandapam, where Saurabh Gupta, MD&CEO, HSPL accepted the honor in the presence of distinguished guests and industry leaders. The ceremony acknowledged and felicitated contributors to powerful change in healthcare, education and business. The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards, named after Indias renowned scientist and former President, celebrate excellence and innovation across various sectors. HSPLs recognition underscores its remarkable growth and impact in the personal care and home care industry.

Among the chief guests and guests of the honour were Union Minister of State of Coal and Mines in the Government of India Shri Satish Chandra Dubey Ji, Bollywood Actress & Member of Parliament Hema Malini, Member of Parliament & Indian lawyer Bansuri Swaraj, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Govt. of Uttar Pradesh Dr Thakur Raghuraj Singh and other prominent leaders and faces were present.

“We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed award. This recognition reflects our teams dedication to innovation and our commitment to enhancing the lives of consumers through superior personal and home care products,” said Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO, Hamilton Sciences Private Limited.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

HSPL has demonstrated exceptional growth over the past year, expanding its product lines and market reach while maintaining a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The companys success is attributed to its innovative approach to product development, strategic marketing initiatives, and strong distribution network.

HSPL is a renowned name in the personal care and home care industry in India and abroad. It is the progenitor of Few of India’s leading and favorite brands such as Denver, Envy, pourHome, Vanesa, Man of steel, Temptation. Our versatile product portfolio includes Personal Care and Home Care Categories including finely crafted deodorants, perfumes, talcums, body washes, body lotions, soaps, facewash, shaving foam, room and car fresheners, etc.