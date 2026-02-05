Sustained execution and high-impact data across HanchorBio’s next-generation immuno-oncology portfolio to be featured at ASCO-GI, AACR-IO, ESMO-TAT, ICNHO, and WOC

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO

Feb. 4, 2026

A highly engineered SIRPα–IgG4 Fc-fusion protein designed to maximize phagocytosis while minimizing hematologic toxicities. HCB301: A first-in-class multi-specific candidate targeting the CD47/SIRPα, PD-1/PD-L1, and TGFb pathways to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME).

Status Conference Location Date Presentation Completed ASCO GI Cancers Symposium San Francisco, USA Jan 08-10 1 Poster Upcoming AACR Immuno-Oncology Los Angeles, USA Feb 18-21 2 Posters Upcoming Asia-Pacific GI Cancer Congress Okinawa, Japan Mar 05-06 1 Poster Upcoming ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Paris, France Mar 16-18 2 Orals, 1 Poster Upcoming ESMO Head and Neck Congress Seville, Spain Mar 19-21 1 Oral Upcoming World Oncology Congress Paris, France Mar 23-25 1 Oral