Hansal Mehta Slams Ad Commercial Featuring Rishabh Pant For Mocking Classical Music Dont Disrespect Art

Hansal Mehta recently slammed an ad commercial featuring Rishabh Pant for mocking Hindustani classical music.

Hansal Mehta Slams Ad Commercial Featuring Rishabh Pant For Mocking Classical Music: ‘Don’t Disrespect Art’

Hansal Mehta Slams Ad Commercial Featuring Rishabh Pant: Hansal Mehta known for speaking his mind on socio-political issues recently slammed an ad commercial featuring Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The filmmaker lashed out at the advertisement that shows Rishabh portraying a classical musician. Taking a humorous take on Indian classical music, the cricketer can be seen cracking his funny bone in the commercial. This didn’t go down well with Hansal Mehta who called out Dream 11 for disrespecting ‘art and its rich traditions’. The Scam 1992 director retweeted the ad and expressed his disappointment in his quote.

CHECK OUT RISHABH PANT’S VIRAL AD COMMERCIAL:

This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down. pic.twitter.com/a9KIs23heL — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 10, 2022

HANSAL MEHTA SLAMS RISHABH PANT AD FOR RIDICULING HINDUSTANI CLASSICAL MUSIC

Hansal captioned his post as, “This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down.” He further wrote, “Everything about it ridicules Hindustani classical music. The stereotypical musicians, his outfit and applause of the audience for the mockery. I found it disrespectful and distasteful. The script, the execution is in terrible taste. I usually enjoy satire but this ain’t satire!”

Hansal is known for his critically acclaimed films like Shahid (2012), Aligarh (2015), Omerta (2017) and Chhalaang (2020).

For more updates on Hansal Mehta, check out this space at India.com.



