Monday, November 28, 2022
Hansika Motwani And Her Bridesmaid Hosted The Best Bachelorette Party Ever In Greece- Watch

Hansika Motwani recently shared a video of her bachelorette party in Greece on Instagram and captioned the post as, “Best bachelorette ever. Watch video



Published: November 28, 2022 9:38 PM IST


By Video Desk

Actor Hansika Motwani shared a video from her glam bachelorette in Greece. The actor, who is set to marry fiance Sohael Kathuriya, had a blast with her friends in Greece and nailed it as the ‘best bachelorette ever’. The video began with Hansika walking, with her back to the camera. Pushing her hair to one side, she revealed the words ‘bride’ and then she shows her bridesmaid rope. The girl gang has enjoyed the every moments there. Watch Video To know details.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 28, 2022 9:38 PM IST





