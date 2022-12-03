Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya Dance Like Theres no Tomorrow at Pre Wedding Ceremony Watch

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya danced their heart out like there’s no tomorrow at pre-wedding ceremony.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Dance Like There’s no Tomorrow at Pre-Wedding Ceremony – Watch

Hansika-Sohael Dance at Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Hansika Motwani is one of the happiest soon-to-be bride as she is about to commence a new journey of companionship. The actor who is getting married to businessman Sohael Khaturiya is beaming with joy in the latest viral videos from her pre-wedding festivities. Hansika, who made her Bollywood debut opposite singer-turned actor Himesh Reshamiya in the 2007 musical hit Aap Ka Suroor has been popular as a child artist as well. The South sensation worked with the nation’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan’s sci-fi-musical Koi…Mil Gaya. Hansika is about to tie the knot with Sohael on December 4 in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

CHECK OUT BRIDE-TO-BE HANSIKA MOTWANI’S VIRAL ROMANTIC DANCE:

HANSIKA MOTWANI-SOHAEL KHATURIYA GROOVE IN ROMANTIC DANCE VIDEO

In a recent viral clip from the pre-wedding ceremony Soahel can be seen going on his knees while wooing his bride-to-be. As the popular Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan track Saanu Ik Pal Chan Na Aave plays in the background, the couple groove in the fun video. Hansika and Saohel are seen holding hands and hugging each other in the aww-dorable romantic reel. The video was shared on Sohael’s Instagram handle as she captioned his post as, “🕺🕺❤️💃💃#nowandforever #sohaelkhaturiya #ihansika.” Hansika Motwani made jaws drop in a blingy ethnic attire and statement-making, heavy jewellery at the Sufi night. While Sohael donned a heavy white sherwani with mirror work on it.

Hansika has worked in popular films like Singam 2 (2013) opposite Suriya and the Malayalam film Villain (2017) starring Mohanlal.

