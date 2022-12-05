Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNationalHansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Get Married in Lavish Jaipur Wedding
National

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Get Married in Lavish Jaipur Wedding

admin
By admin
0
28


Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are now man and wife. The two got married in Jaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. Check the inside pictures and videos from the wedding here.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Get Married in Lavish Jaipur Wedding - Check Bridal Entry Video And Inside Pics
Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Get Married in Lavish Jaipur Wedding – Check Bridal Entry Video And Inside Pics

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya wedding pics and videos: Actor Hansika Motwani is now married to her longtime boyfriend and businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The two tied the knot as per the Sindhi customs on Sunday evening at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Several happy pictures of the couple from the lavish wedding are now going viral on social media.

Hansika chose to doll up in a gorgeous red lehenga with statement Kundan jewellery for her special day. The groom, however, chose a heavily embroidered ivory sherwani for the wedding. In one of the pictures, Sohael is seen putting a sweet kiss on Hansika’s forehead after they get married. In another, he is seen performing the sindoor ritual on the Mandap.

In a video that is being shared by many fan clubs on social media, Hansika is seen holding a giant veil while making her grand entry at the Mandap.

CHECK OUT INSIDE VIDEOS AND PICS FROM HANSIKA MOTWANI’S JAIPUR WEDDING:

Hansika and Sohael had a four-day pre-wedding ceremony before they tied the knot on Sunday night. The ceremonies began with the Mehendi, followed by a wedding party, a Sufi night, and the Haldi function. The couple will be hosting an afterparty along with a polo match today. They also organised a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai before jetting out of the city for their destination wedding.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!




Published Date: December 5, 2022 8:18 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
NBA: Jose Alvarado’s career game leads Pelicans past Nuggets
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
28
Previous article
NBA: Jose Alvarado’s career game leads Pelicans past Nuggets
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677