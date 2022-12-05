Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are now man and wife. The two got married in Jaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. Check the inside pictures and videos from the wedding here.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Get Married in Lavish Jaipur Wedding – Check Bridal Entry Video And Inside Pics

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya wedding pics and videos: Actor Hansika Motwani is now married to her longtime boyfriend and businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The two tied the knot as per the Sindhi customs on Sunday evening at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Several happy pictures of the couple from the lavish wedding are now going viral on social media.

Hansika chose to doll up in a gorgeous red lehenga with statement Kundan jewellery for her special day. The groom, however, chose a heavily embroidered ivory sherwani for the wedding. In one of the pictures, Sohael is seen putting a sweet kiss on Hansika’s forehead after they get married. In another, he is seen performing the sindoor ritual on the Mandap.

In a video that is being shared by many fan clubs on social media, Hansika is seen holding a giant veil while making her grand entry at the Mandap.

CHECK OUT INSIDE VIDEOS AND PICS FROM HANSIKA MOTWANI’S JAIPUR WEDDING:

Hansika and Sohael had a four-day pre-wedding ceremony before they tied the knot on Sunday night. The ceremonies began with the Mehendi, followed by a wedding party, a Sufi night, and the Haldi function. The couple will be hosting an afterparty along with a polo match today. They also organised a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai before jetting out of the city for their destination wedding.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!



